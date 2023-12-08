Watch CBS News
Baltimore man killed, man hospitalized in Pasadena crash

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man from Baltimore died and a man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County police said. 

Officers responded around 12:06 a.m. to the intersection of Fort Smallwood Road at Bar Harbor Road, where a car crashed into a utility pole. The passenger, identified as 22-year-old Damione Gardner, was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The driver, identified as  23-year-old man Meziah Johnson also from Baltimore, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Investigators believe a 2011 Infiniti G37 was traveling East on Fort Smallwood Road when the car left the road in the intersection and struck the pole. 

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section. 

