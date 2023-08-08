Anne Arundel County Police holding steering wheel lock giveaway in August

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police announced Tuesday, a steering lock giveaway for all Anne Arundel County vehicle owners.

The announcement comes amid an increase of Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts in Baltimore and the surrounding areas.

Earlier this month, police apprehended eight teens for Hyundai and Kia thefts in Anne Arundel County.

The giveaway will take place on August 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Arundel Mills Mall Cinemark West parking lot, at 7009 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, MD.