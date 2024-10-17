Anne Arundel County 14-year-old arrested at school, second teen charged in Columbia murder

Second teenager arrested for murder of man in Columbia

BALTIMORE -- A 14-year-old from Anne Arundel County is the second suspect arrested in the murder of a 26-year-old man who was found shot to death in his car in the parking lot of an office building in Columbia last weekend.

Police said the teen was taken into custody at his high school in Severn on Wednesday.

Kendrick McLellan was found dead around 2:14 a.m. last Saturday, days after he was reported missing from Baltimore. He was in a vehicle in a business's parking lot in the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive in Columbia. Police said he was killed around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9.

A Howard High student under the supervision of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services wearing an ankle monitor was arrested at his school on Tuesday. A loaded gun was found in his backpack, police said.

The 14-year-old and the 17-year-old have been charged as adults with first-degree murder. They are being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.