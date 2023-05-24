Community denounces actions of rifle-wielding Severn man protesting Maryland's new gun laws

BALTIMORE - Residents and elected officials in Anne Arundel County are denouncing the actions of a man who they say has been terrorizing their neighborhood.

J'den McAdory, an Anne Arundel County resident, has been walking around his neighborhood carrying an assault-style gun in protest of Maryland's news laws that tighten gun requirements.

One of McAdory's neighbors told WJZ that the protest, while legal, makes members of the Severn community uneasy.

Police say McAdory is not committing a crime when he walks around his with his rifle.

However, his actions have sparked outrage from some of his neighbors.

A number of community members told WJZ they don't feel safe.

"It's terrorizing people," a neighbor said.

"A lot of fear. A lot of feeling of intimidation. A lot of concern, frustration," said Maryland Delegate J. Sandy Bartlett.

The caucus of African-American leaders held a press conference to denounce McAdory's actions.

Daryl Jones said he first noticed McAdory walking in his neighborhood with a long gun last week.

"Immediately my first thought is, it must be some type of toy, some type of BB gun," Jones said. "It certainly isn't a real AR-15."

According to a report from our media partners at the Baltimore Banner, the gun is real and fully loaded.

The Banner reports that McAdory carries his gun to protest Maryland's new gun laws, which Governor Wes Moore signed on May 17.

In a statement to WJZ, Gov. Moore's press secretary said, in part, "Scaring our kids and threatening our communities won't make Maryland safe. The governor won't allow these tactics to stop his administration from taking common-sense steps to protect our communities."

Delegate Bartlett said her constituents want McAdory off of the street.

"They're asking how is this okay? How is this allowed?" Bartlett said.

Police said they are monitoring and assessing McAdory but as of right now, no crime has been committed.

"If it can happen in Anne Arundel County, it can happen anywhere in the state of Maryland, any community in the state of Maryland," Jones said. "That includes our inner city and some already troubled areas."

Last week, Anne Arundel County's law office hand-delivered a letter to McAdory said.

In the letter, County Attorney Gregory Swain said that McAdory has been "purposely carrying an AR-15 rifle in the presence of elementary school children at school bus stops and his actions have caused children to fear for their lives and caused concern among parents and school officials."

Later in the letter, Swain said Anne Arundel County will take legal action against McAdory if those actions continue.

"If he wanted to prove a point, the point has been proven, OK? You can carry. Now take it back inside," a neighbor said.