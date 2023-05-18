Anne Arundel police alerted of person legally armed with long gun near bus stops, talking with children

BALTIMORE - A armed person was reported in a residential community walking past bus stops and speaking with children in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Officers made contact with the person who was walking on public property with a long gun in Severn.

Police said the long gun in question is permitted under the Maryland open carry laws.

Police have been in contact with Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the State's Attorney's Office, while officers are in the area to help ease growing concerns between students and parents.