Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools seek input from public over redistricting plan

BALTIMORE - Anne Arundel County Public Schools wants the public's input on its redistricting plans for next school year.

The Board of Education will be holding a public hearing on phase one of the plans at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 16.

The link to register to provide comment at the Board of Education’s October 16, 2023, public hearing on Phase 1 redistricting plans is now open. Those wishing to provide comment can register through the link at https://t.co/uq89GkNrSW through noon on Sunday, October 15, 2023. pic.twitter.com/TUapYmSn24 — AACPS (@AACountySchools) October 11, 2023

Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell made a recommendation on redistricting back in July.

For phase one, Dr. Bedell recommends that the district re-draws school boundaries at 48 schools, establishes new boundaries at two new schools and reduces capacity in the county's six northernmost cluster areas such as Glen Burnie and Chesapeake.

Another key takeaway was a suggestion to have more than 6,000 students move to another school at some point in their education.

The school board hopes to officially adopt a plan of action by November 15 with the plan to go into effect by August 2024.

Here's the link to the superintendent's recommendation.