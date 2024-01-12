Annapolis residents, businesses brace for next round of strong storms

ANNAPOLIS -- Another round of rain and wind is creating another threat of floods, city and state leaders outlined just how flood-damaged businesses can get some help.

Ahead of this, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley declared a state of emergency to help businesses that are still dealing with the aftermath of this week's major flooding.

Before a cloud got in the sky, Annapolis residents were able to stock up on sandbags free of charge.

Brandon Barniea was one of those who picked up a few sandbags on Friday morning. He told WJZ that he is still cleaning up his neighborhood's clubhouse from Tuesday's flood.

"The measures we put in place at that time didn't work, so we want to try the sandbags and hope for the best," Barniea said.

Businesses along Dock Street are also still cleaning up, including Pip's Dock Street Dogs.

Ryan Lamy, who owns Pip's, said he's lost half of his equipment on top of the other damage he's dealing with. He said that he would likely stay closed for another couple of weeks.

"I'm speaking on behalf of all the small businesses downtown, we've got employees that depend on us," Lamy said.

He's relieved help is on the way. The Volt Disaster Relief Program, which will be distributed by the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation, will be using state casino revenues to fund grants to help businesses that flooded.

Affected businesses will be able to get up to $50,000. The grant application process opens up on Tuesday online on the AAEDC's website.

Sen. Sarah Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel) and Del. Dana Jones (D-Anne Arundel) at a news conference at City Dock Friday said the grants were made possible thanks to changes in state law in recent years.

"We cannot hold back the tide, but we can be more responsive to our neighbors on their worst days," Elfreth said.

Non-profit organizations, like the Annapolis Maritime Museum, can benefit from this, too. The museum's executive director, Alice Estrada, said this week that water reached 18 inches inside the building.

"[During] the last flooding event in Oct. 2021, I was so frustrated and disappointed I was ineligible for these funds," Estrada said. "Sure enough, [my local lawmakers] told me we're gonna get that changed."

Lamy and other business owners are also awaiting the city's plan to elevate and revitalize the City Dock area. The plan includes installing flood mitigation infrastructure in the area.

Mayor Gavin Buckley said the city is asking the state for the remaining $3 million it's promised toward the effort. Buckley also said that the city is awaiting a FEMA grant to start work.

Overall, Mayor Buckley said $10-to-$20 million is still needed to fully complete the project.

"[The revitalization is] building a barrier against sea level rise, building a barrier against the next catastrophic weather event, and creating a great public space," Mayor Buckley said. "Making this city resilient and at the same time, we're making this city more attractive."

The aim is to finish the City Dock and downtown revitalization by 2026.

As he and other business owners brace for another round of flooding, Lamy said the grants do lift a heavy burden.

"We put everything we have into these businesses," he said.

In total, this week's flooding closed down 17 businesses in the City Dock area. So far, four have been able to reopen.

Buckley has noted that the city is trying to get $5,000 from the state to get businesses fitted with what he calls "Dutch door dams," which is flood mitigation technology he saw in action during his visit to the Netherlands last fall.