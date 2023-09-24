Downtown Annapolis left with flooding from Tropical Storm Ophelia

BALTIMORE - Annapolis residents are still dealing with the flooding that Tropical Storm Ophelia left behind this weekend.

Now that Ophelia has shifted out of the way, it's the aftermath residents are dealing with, especially at City Dock where business owners are dealing with some major flooding.

"And Dock Street right here and Compromise Street right next to us, those are some of the first to flood," said Annapolis Office of Emergency Management Deputy Director David Mandell.

Flood waters are covering parts of City Dock after Tropical Storm Ophelia dumped more than three inches of water, shutting down a popular street.

"This is definitely something that doesn't happen every day or even every year," Mandell said. "But we've seen plenty of times over the years with flooding in Annapolis."

Flood waters swept through downtown Annapolis overnight caused by heavy rain, high waters and wind gusts.

Annapolis emergency management says high tide made its way in around 1 a.m. Sunday, and the water hung around for much of the day.

Those in the area told WJZ that weather like this isn't new, but they feel for the businesses battling the flood waters.

"They're just totally beholden to the weather," Annapolis resident Kirk Young said. "I mean, nobody is going to open today, total loss of revenue. Nobody can park these poor cars. I think they're gonna end up being towed out of here. It's just a lost weekend."

Emergency management officials also said they anticipate the water to go down in a couple of hours. They also went on to say whenever there's clear weather like we've seen throughout the weekend, the best thing you can do is to plan ahead.