Trial set to begin in Russian espionage case against Hopkins doctor, US Army doctor

BALTIMORE -- A federal trial is set to begin Monday in Baltimore for an Army physician and her anesthesiologist wife who are accused of conspiring to give Russia medical information to help its invasion of Ukraine.

Maj. Jamie Lee Henry, a doctor at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and her wife Anna Gabrielian, an anesthesiologist at Johns Hopkins Hospital, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to providing medical information about members of the U.S. military to the Russian government.

Documents also reveal that an undercover FBI agent who courted the couple is expected to appear in court Monday under heavy security and in "light disguise."

According to the latest court records, both defendants are now seeking to argue that they were entrapped.

The couple was arrested in September on conspiracy charges and offenses related to violating HIPAA, a federal law that protects sensitive health information from being disclosed without the patient's consent or knowledge.

In a superseding indictment filed earlier this month, prosecutors allege Dr. Henry gave the informant medical notes on at least five people and prescription information from another.

Prosecutors say the two wanted to show their value to Russia. The meetings with the undercover agent are all on camera.

Defense attorneys argued Gabrielian *even noticed the camera in the first meeting with the agent.. And became afraid of russian retaliation."

The couple's attorneys have previously told the court that both are quote "desperate to go to trial... as their lives are on hold."