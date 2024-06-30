All-gender bathrooms unveiled at pool in Annapolis

BALTIMORE -- The Annapolis Recreation and Parks unveiled two new all-gender bathrooms at the Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool as Pride Month wraps up.

The restroom doors are wrapped in a special design that signals "All are Welcome.".

Annapolis officials are another step for the city to create a more inclusive environment at recreation and parks facilities.

"You didn't think Pride Month was going to end without Annapolis Recreation and Parks doing something special, did you?" Annapolis Recreation and Parks posted on social media.

The ribbon-cutting event on Saturday also featured drag bingo, a deejay and prize giveaways.