Watch CBS News
Local News

All-gender bathrooms unveiled at pool in Annapolis

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

All-gender bathroom unveiled at pool in Annapolis
All-gender bathroom unveiled at pool in Annapolis 00:23

BALTIMORE -- The Annapolis Recreation and Parks unveiled two new all-gender bathrooms at the Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool as Pride Month wraps up.

The restroom doors are wrapped in a special design that signals "All are Welcome.".

Annapolis officials are another step for the city to create a more inclusive environment at recreation and parks facilities.

"You didn't think Pride Month was going to end without Annapolis Recreation and Parks doing something special, did you?" Annapolis Recreation and Parks posted on social media.

The ribbon-cutting event on Saturday also featured drag bingo, a deejay and prize giveaways.  

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.