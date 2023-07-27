Airbnb renters claim man placed hidden cameras in Maryland home

BALTIMORE -- An engaged Texas couple is suing a Maryland man who they allege planted hidden cameras inside a Silver Spring Airbnb.

According to court documents, Kaylee Gates and Christian Capraro drove 23 hours from Texas to visit Caparo's daughter, after booking a two-night stay at a bedroom on the property on Dale Drive.

Court documents say the couple became intimate while in the shared bathroom, before returning to the bedroom, where they "put a movie on and began to relax."

That's when Capraro, who installs smoke detectors professionally, noticed a smoke detector in the middle of the ceiling above the bed, and in the corner of the room, prompting suspicion.

The couple then stood up on the bed to examine the smoke detector above, and noticed a hidden camera lens, according to court documents.

The couple also found an identical hidden camera disguised as a smoke detector in the shared bathroom.

Court documents say the distraught couple then removed one of the hidden-camera smoke detectors, left the property, and drove to a hotel where they called Montgomery County Police.