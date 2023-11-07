AFRO News hosts 'Salute to Our Veterans," recognizing generations of Black veterans

BALTIMORE -- Leading up to Veterans Day, AFRO News hosted a "Salute to our Veterans" which recognizes Black veterans across generations, from World War II through today.

The celebration of Black veterans was held Tuesday at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore.

"It's no longer just about the day, it's become about the week and about the month," said Anthony C. Woods, Maryland Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

AFRO News was founded in 1892 by John H. Murphy Sr., a formerly enslaved Civil War sergeant.

At the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, his granddaughter, Frances Murphy Draper, now CEO and publisher of AFRO News, hosted the inaugural "Salute to our Veterans."

"We've got a lot of veterans here today and we want to stop and say thank you for your service," said Draper. "We have been honoring veterans almost the entire life of our 131-year existence."

For more than a century, AFRO News has highlighted untold stories, hardships, and triumphs of the African-American community.

It's a pioneer in documenting firsthand war accounts dating back to World War II.



"Black veterans have played such an important part, in both peace and war times, and for some of the earlier conflicts like World War II, they were right on the front lines with everybody else fighting for this country."

The "Salute to our Veterans" honored brave men and women who served our country, including Maj. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, retired Maj. Edgar Brookings and retired Col. Edna Cummings.

"I didn't get here alone," Cummings said. "Thousands of veterans and organizations stepped up and supported."

Supporters like Woods emphasize the sacrifices and contributions of our nation's Black heroes.

"When you then go forward to then put your life on the line for a country that historically may not have always appreciated you, that is a testament to Black Americans love for this country and it's a privilege to be a part of that tradition myself," Woods said.

In celebration of Veterans Day, AFRO News has reprinted its 1945 book titled, "This is Our War," a compilation of wartime experiences.

