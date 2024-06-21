Maryland weather: Intense heat and humidity today into weekend

BALTIMORE -- As you run out the door this morning, temperatures are looking warm and in the 70s. A mild SW wind will keep us company throughout the morning and afternoon hours.

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the dangers today's heat poses to the population. The First Alert Weather Team has issued FAWDs through portions of next week. Please take heat precautions during this time.

Bright and sunny yet again for Friday afternoon with temperatures continuing to climb. Along with seeing the 90s again this afternoon, we will see a little humidity thrown into the mix today.

Highs today reach into the upper 80s and 90s across the state today bringing with it concerns for heat safety. Bordering states have heat advisories and watches issued for the threat of dangerous conditions. Maryland has no active alerts for Friday, however, we do have an excessive heat watch into the weekend.

Tonight, lows bottom out in the 60s and 70s. Another night of above average lows is expected.

The intense heat expected includes AFRAM weekend. AFRAM is taking precautions this year due to heat safety concerns. Take advantage of their cooling amenities.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued through Sunday with the possibility of adding Monday and Wednesday into the mix for continued excessive heat. Heat indices are expected to climb as high as 110 for portions of the state.

For the weekend, heat safety is paramount as temperatures pass the lower 90s and are expected to range in the middle to upper 90s. This type of heat becomes dangerous to everyone, no matter age or sensitivities.

The latter half of the weekend will also bring the chance of storms back into our forecast.

Monday may bring a little relief due to a frontal system wanting to push through, but timing is everything with this. Temperatures, as of now, are still expected in the lower 90s for Monday afternoon.

We do not see much relief from the heat until late next week.