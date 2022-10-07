Advocates call for compromise after Baltimore City orders removal of homeless encampment

BALTIMORE -- Homeless people who have been occupying an area beneath a Baltimore highway were told to move from the area by Friday to make way for a weekly farmer's market, but advocates are calling on the city to help them.

Advocates call the group of tents erected last week beneath the Jones Falls Expressway the "Tent City Homeless Encampment."

They were told by the city to remove their tents to make room for the Baltimore Farmer's Market after several vendors were unable to set up last weekend.

About a dozen protestors blocked the Gay Street ramp to I-83 on Wednesday to call attention to the forced relocation. The mayor's office told WJZ the city had conversations with lead advocates, who "agreed to end the demonstration there in order for those who have licenses to be there to vend this coming Sunday."

Christina Flowers of the Belvedere Real Care Providers Network, who helped organize the demonstration, said the city should be helping the homeless rather than moving them. She said she wants to negotiate with the Mayor's Office of Homeless Services to to make a compromise.

"Maybe on Saturday night we move and give them their space," Flowers said. "But we would like to move on the outskirts, we don't want to move too far. We want to negotiate like that."

Flowers said she does not want to disrupt those who work at the farmer's market, but that homeless people shouldn't be ignored. And she hopes that the city will work with organizations like hers to assist them.

We don't want to be disrespectful of the fact that the farmers market have a licensed permit, you know, but we also don't want to be ignored or non-prioritized in the situation," she said. "You know, the farmers market they got to make a livelihood too, homeless individuals got to save their lives."

"I would like my city officials to remember what collaboration and unity looks like and work together with some of the grassroots initiatives," she continued.

This is a developing story and will be updated.