BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Fire Department is working to put out a two-alarm residential fire that sparked Wednesday night.

Firefighters are on the scene of a 2 alarm fire in Pikesville along Shamrock lane. Officials say one person was rescued & in the care of EMS @wjz pic.twitter.com/Xqan5boy3j — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) September 5, 2024

Crews arrived on the scene at the 500 block of Shamrock Lane to find the fire showing from the home.

One adult male was rescued from the blaze and transported to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries.

