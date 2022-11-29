Watch CBS News
Aberdeen Police save bird that flew into power line, spiraled to ground

BALTIMORE -- Aberdeen Police Department officers saved the life of a bird that flew into a power line on Monday, according to authorities.

Two officers noticed a bright flash of light and realized that a Common Starling had made contact with it before spiraling down to the ground, police said.

One of the officers immediately ran over to the bird, which appeared lifeless, according to authorities.

That officer picked up the bird and began rubbing its belly. Soon after, the bird clutched the officer's hand and stood up, police said.

The officer continued to rub its belly until the bird flew away, police said.

Aberdeen Police decided to name the bird "Flash," according to authorities. 

