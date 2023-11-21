900 meals distributed by University of Maryland Baltimore and University of Maryland Medical Center's Thanksgiving food drive

900 meals distributed by University of Maryland Baltimore and University of Maryland Medical Center'

Hundreds of families across West Baltimore will have a Thanksgiving meal through generous donations from members of the community.

WJZ partnered with the University of Maryland Baltimore and University of Maryland Medical Center for a Thanksgiving food drive in this act of service.

Red bags were filled by volunteers for families who need help putting Thanksgiving food on the table

For the seventh-year in a row, the partnership of WJZ, University of Maryland Medical Center joins the University of Maryland Baltimore to donate turkeys to West Baltimore.

"It's important because it's our mission," said Bert O'Nalley, President and CEO of of the University of Maryland Medical Center. "We value the community tremendously at the medical center and our anchor institution at our midtown campus its part of who we are and what we want to deliver."

The spirit of giving came in the form of working to ensure everyone has a turkey dinner to enjoy and a smile on their face.

"People are smiling they are happy, they are grateful," O'Nalley said.

WJZ partnered in the effort to distribute more than 900 meals this Thanksgiving.

"Lots of people, from Shock Trauma volunteers, our own employees driving trucks, to picking up turkeys, to partnerships such as University of Maryland Baltimore helping to donate turkeys," said Rebecca Altman, Senior VP Chief Admin Officer of Midtown campus.

The meal distribution helped families with holiday-related stress and some without room in their budgets for food.

"The challenging financial times, inflation, the things that are going on right now in terms of the cost structure," Altman said.

The hope is that the donation will decrease food security in our community.