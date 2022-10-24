Donate to the University of Maryland Baltimore & University of Maryland Medical Center's Thanksgiving food drive
WJZ is partnering with the University of Maryland Baltimore and the University of Maryland Medical Center for a Thanksgiving food drive to serve families in Baltimore.
Donors can give any amount, but a $35 donation will serve a family of four with a box of turkey and fresh produce.
The frozen turkeys are provided by Shoppers grocery store at Mondawmin Mall and the produce is provided by Hungry Harvest.
