80+ firearms stolen from Maryland gun shops lead to indictment of four

MILLERSVILLE -- Four people, including two minors, have been indicted on hundreds of charges for allegedly stealing more than 80 firearms from gun shops in three Maryland counties.

The charges are related to a series of gun shop burglaries in Prince George's, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties.

The suspects have been identified as:

Cy'Juan Hemsley, 19, from District Heights in Prince George's County

Makhiya McQuinn-Woodley, 20, from Baltimore

17-year-old juvenile from Temple Hills in Prince George's County

16-year-old from Upper Marlboro in Prince George's County

The 87-page indictment details they were identified through Instagram, the social media app they used to see and show off the guns.

Investigators believe these guns are being used in crimes elsewhere. Five of the six guns were recovered in Washington, D.C.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown says more arrests could be made.

"You will be found and you will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Brown said.

This case will be prosecuted in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.

81 guns stolen

The group is connected to 10 separate incidents. The first incident was on Christmas Eve in 2023 and the last was on March 4.

"While these law-abiding, federally-licensed retailers and small business owners were home preparing to celebrate the holiday with their families, these suspects were damaging their businesses and attempting to gain access," said Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad.

Eight gun shops were targeted, but not all were broken into. Most still were damaged, usually at the shop's entry point. Police said 81 guns and 10 airsoft gun replicas were stolen altogether.

The Office of the Attorney General said the cost of the stolen guns is around $50,000. There was also thousands of dollars worth of damage to the businesses. Six of the guns have been recovered.

"It's when these guns fall into the hands of those who are banned from possessing them, that's what creates the greatest danger in our community," Attorney General Anthony Brown said.

The gun thefts have caused rival groups to go after the suspects, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

"One of those times, one of the juvenile defendants shot their gun, but the other juvenile defendant did not shoot their gun," said Katie Dorian, chief of the OAG's criminal division. "The other members of the organization were mad at the second juvenile for not using deadly force to defend their organization."