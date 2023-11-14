Watch CBS News
Teen suspect arrested in spring of Bolton Hill robberies

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has arrested a teen suspect in connection to four separate robberies in Baltimore's Bolton Hill neighborhood, according to Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello.

Costello said BPD detectives executed a search warrant in West Baltimore on Friday that led to police to valuable evidence, and the arrest.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available. 

