Teen suspect arrested in spring of Bolton Hill robberies

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has arrested a teen suspect in connection to four separate robberies in Baltimore's Bolton Hill neighborhood, according to Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello.

UPDATE: Arrest in Recent Robberies in Bolton Hill On Friday, Nov 10, a search-and-seizure warrant related to the... Posted by Councilman Eric T. Costello on Monday, November 13, 2023

Costello said BPD detectives executed a search warrant in West Baltimore on Friday that led to police to valuable evidence, and the arrest.

