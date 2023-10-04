60 percent of Maryland voters say country is moving in wrong direction, new Gonzales poll shows

BALTIMORE - Sixty percent of Maryland voters say the country is moving in the wrong direction, according to the latest Gonzales poll.

A total of 818 registered voters in Maryland who indicated they are likely to vote in the 2024 general election were queried for the poll by live telephone interviews, utilizing both landline and cell phone numbers.

A cross-section of interviews was conducted throughout the state, reflecting Maryland's general election voting patterns, the pollster said.

The poll found 37 percent of Maryland voters like where the country is headed. That's eight points higher than the previous poll in June.

Gonzales Poll

In 2024, the nation will be once again voting for the President of the United States.

According to Maryland voters, In a match-up of heavyweights, President Joe Biden leads former President Donald Trump 56 percent to 30 percent, with 13 percent undecided.

Eighty-seven percent of Democrats support President Biden and 77 percent of Republicans back former President Donald Trump

In a match-up between President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, President Biden remains at 56 percent with 35 percent of Marylanders surveyed saying they'd vote for Ron DeSantis.

According to the poll, among general election Republicans, Governor DeSantis captures nine points more than former President Trump, 86 percent compared to 77 percent.

The poll found 48 percent of Maryland voters approve of how the federal government handled the coronavirus pandemic, while 49 percent disapprove of the job the feds did dealing with the pandemic.

Sixty percent of Democrats approve of the job the government did, while 69 percent of Republicans disapprove.

The Gonzales poll asked Maryland voters if they planned on getting a COVID-19 vaccination shot this year.

Among respondents, 52 percent said they plan on getting (already have gotten) a booster shot this year, compared to 42 percent who say they are not going to get a booster shot.

The poll also asked Maryland voters if they would support or oppose Maryland public schools requiring students, teachers, and staff to wear masks this year.

Among all voters, 47 percent support requiring masks in public schools this year compared to 48 percent of Marylanders who oppose masks in public schools this year.

You can read the full report here.