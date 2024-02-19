$4,000 reward offered for information leading to arrests in shooting of 17-year-old in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A $4,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrests of those responsible for shooting a 17-year-old girl multiple times in a vehicle in West Baltimore.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police found her around 7:15 p.m. on February 15 in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

In referance to a shooting that occurred on February 15, 2024, in the 500 block of Dolphin Street, Western District... Posted by Baltimore Police Department- Western District on Monday, February 19, 2024

Officers released a surveillance photo of persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2477. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.