17-year-old girl seriously injured after found shot in vehicle in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was found shot multiple times Thursday evening inside a vehicle in West Baltimore, police said.

Police responded to the shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers said the teen was sitting inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2477. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.