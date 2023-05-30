Watch CBS News
$4000 reward offered for info on persons of interest in Eutaw Street shooting

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are seeking to identify three persons of interest in a shooting on Eutaw Street near Lexington Market last week that left five victims injured. 

Police said the shooting took place after an argument broke out amongst a group of people, one of which was the intended target. 

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $4000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charges in the case. 

