One person killed following violent shooting in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A male was shot in downtown Baltimore and killed on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the downtown area were sent to the 500 block of West Franklin Street to investigate a report of a shooting at 9:13 p.m., police said.

They searched the area and found an unidentified male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Paca Street, according to authorities.

The male was shot in his back, chest, and face area, police said.

Medics took him to a local hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead, according to authorities.

Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.