Child seriously injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run crash, teen suspected driver

By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE -- A 4-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries after she was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon, and a teenager was identified as the possible driver,  Anne Arundel County Police said. 

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the 300 block of West Arden Road, police said. 

Investigators believe the child ran out into the roadway when she was struck by an SUV traveling East on Arden Road. Police said the driver fled the scene. 

The child was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Witnesses helped officers find the car, and a possible driver was identified as a 17-year-old boy. It was not immediately clear whether the teen was arrested or charged 

An investigation is ongoing. 

First published on January 30, 2024 / 10:39 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

