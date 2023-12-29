Anne Arundel County Police seek man who robbed staff at Jessup post office

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a man who robbed the staff at a post office in Jessup on Thursday.

The robbery happened at the post office at 2851 Jessup Road around 9:30 a.m., according to authorities.

The man who committed the robbery implied that he had a gun in his pocket, police said.

Once the post office employees had given their money to the man, he fled the area on foot, according to authorities.

Police are looking for a man in his mid-30s who is around 6'0 and medium build. The man was wearing a black hooded Adidas shirt, dark gray pants, and tan shoes on the day of the robbery, according to authorities.