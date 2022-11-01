3 teenagers among 9 people shot during violent weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers were shot in less than four hours in Baltimore Sunday during a violent weekend that spanned the city.

Police say they responded to at least 10 cruel crimes since Friday.

A violent weekend in Baltimore with 10 incidents that left 3 dead; there were three teenagers shot, the youngest just 14. More ahead at 5. @wjz pic.twitter.com/wWMUtyLx4M — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 31, 2022

The youngest teen gunshot victim was only 14 years old. A bullet hit him in the leg in the 3900-block of Kenyon Avenue—not far from Sinclair Lane in Northeast Baltimore just before 6:30 p.m.

About 15 minutes earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head on Old York Road in Pen Lucy.

Aiyana Thomas runs the non-profit organization My Father's Plan, which is just steps from the shooting.

"I never stop feeling for them. I never stop feeling for their parents," Thomas told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

She showed WJZ the property she and her father converted into a hangout space for youth. She said the organization also provides job and financial literacy training and community clean-ups.

"For that to happen around here, especially when we're trying to promote so much positivity with our program, it's really heartbreaking," Thomas said.

The following day, detectives canvassed Mullan Park across the street for clues as they worked to solve the shooting.

Thomas said she hopes it is not one of her kids and that she is committed to reaching out and helping more young people across the city.

"I was those kids before. I've lost people. We've all lost people," she said. "One person isn't going to make a change, but it starts with one."

Police said a third teenage gunshot victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the leg around 3 p.m. in the 2300-block of East Madison Street.

Other violent crimes over the weekend included the arrest of 61-year-old Annette Hicks for a homicide in an apartment on Reisterstown Road.

Charging documents stated Hicks stabbed her domestic partner of 10 years causing him to fall, then stood over him and stabbed him again.

In an incident at a Royal Farms on Washington Boulevard, police said a private security guard shot a 26-year-old man just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The Baltimore Police Department announced on Monday morning that the man had died from his injuries. The department later corrected that statement and said he remained in grave condition at a hospital.

It is the second time this month that a security guard has shot someone in Baltimore City.

The Baltimore Police Department had announced earlier in the day that a 26-year-old man had died from injuries he sustained when a security guard shot him at a gas station in South Baltimore. A correction was recently issued noting the man was still alive. https://t.co/QyJ4ly2JNc — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) October 31, 2022

From Friday through Sunday, police said there were 21 robberies.

In addition to arresting Hicks for murder, officers made one attempted murder arrest, five arrests for drugs and one for robbery.

If you know anything about these crimes, you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup. You can remain anonymous with tips.