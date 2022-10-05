26-year-old man charged in killing another man and putting the body in his luxury car

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the killing of another man whose body police found inside a vehicle in Morrell Park last month, according to authorities.

Officers learned there was a dead body inside a vehicle on Griffis Avenue after 26-year-old Carlos Pearson showed up at the Baltimore Police Department's homicide unit along with his attorney, John Cox, to discuss a violent incident in which he had participated, according to charging documents.

Pearson explained to detectives that he and 23-year-old Quincy Harris had a deadly altercation inside of a house in the 1900 block of Griffis Avenue on the morning of Sept. 25, police said.

Charging documents show that Pearson told investigators that he and Harris fought over a gun. During the fight, Pearson gained control of the weapon and shot Harris five times in the kitchen,

Afterward, Pearson told detectives that he cleaned up the crime scene using a cleaning agent and then dragged Harris' body outside before placing it in the back seat of his luxury car, according to court records.

Pearson claimed that he got rid of the gun after the shooting by tossing it into a wood line near the house where the shooting occurred, according to the charging documents.

Court records show that Pearson indicated to detectives that the gun he used to kill Harris was not registered under his name. Additionally, he did not have an explanation for how he came to be in possession of the gun.

Pearson signed a waiver of rights form when he provided detectives with an interview about the incident, according to authorities.

Detectives followed up on the information that Pearson had provided to them and found Harris' body inside a 2009 Audi A4, which was parked in the 1900 block of Griffis Avenue, according to authorities.

They aksi obtained a warrant for the house where the altercation occurred and were able to confirm details about the shooting that Pearson had provided to them, according to court records.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Harris's body and determined that he had died from gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said in September that the vehicle that served as Harris' temporary tomb was slated to be processed for evidence.

Pearson is being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility without bail, according to authorities.