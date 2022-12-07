Watch CBS News
20-year-old killed in shooting in NW Baltimore, less than mile from another morning murder

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in Northwest Baltimore.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Park Heights Terrace.

Officers located a 20-year-old suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

About 90 minutes earlier, police responded to a double shooting less than .5 miles away.

A 25-year-old man died and a woman was injured in a shooting on the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue.

No arrests have been announced. 

Police have not said if they are connected.

Police are now investigating 313 murders in 2022.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

December 7, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

