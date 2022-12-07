Watch CBS News
Man killed, woman injured in Northwest Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died and a woman was injured in a double shooting Wednesday morning in Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 10 a.m. to the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue, where they found a 27-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Both were taken to area hospitals, where the man died. The woman's condition was not immediately known. 

No arrests have been announced. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 11:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

