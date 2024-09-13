$2 million in federal funds pour in to improve homes across Greater Baltimore region, cut utility bills

COLUMBIA -- Millions in federal funding is going to help fix up Howard County homes.

The funds are going to a non-profit that aims to not only make homes more protected against climate change, but also help families save hundreds in utility bills.

While it's Howard County-based, this work is going to benefit families all across the Greater Baltimore region.

Valerie Sneed and her family have lived in a Northwest Baltimore home for decades. Earlier this year, she looked for senior home assistance programs, stumbling upon the Community Action Council of Howard County's weatherization program.

Then in March, through this program, she received a new heating system, insulation, and even a new roof.

Sneed said it helped her with the hot summer we just had, specifically with her bills and thermostat.

"It was a lot better than it's been because it seemed like the house was a little bit cooler," she said. "I'm expecting that it's not gonna be drafty this winter."

Last year, CAC was able to weatherize 21 homes with $250,000 in local funding. Now, thanks to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, CAC got a $2 million grant to fix up even more homes.

The funding is part of HUD's Healthy Homes Production Grant Program. CAC's weatherization program specifically helps low-income families.

"We know that folks who are in low and moderate-income households are often in homes that you and I wouldn't consider living in," said Tracy Broccolino, CAC's president. "We as a community and society think that's acceptable, and it's not acceptable."

To help more senior homeowners with this, CAC is expanding its partnership with the Howard County Office of Aging and Independence, which got more than $1.1 million this year thanks to HUD's Older Adult Home Modification Grant.

Matt Ammon, director of HUD's Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes, said the agency is committed to funding this work more down the line.

"This isn't just a one-time, forget it [situation]. This can be day one for both [of these grants] combined. So look forward to many years of success in the county, continuing with these funds and beyond," Ammon said.

Since CAC and Howard County's OAI office got these grants this year, they're ineligible for them next year. However, they can reapply to get these grants the following year.

Sneed said she's been telling her neighbors about the program, hoping they all can get the help she's gotten.

"[In my neighborhood, there's] a lot of people on fixed incomes," she said. "My husband's disabled, so it's helped us a lot."

To learn more about CAC's weatherization program and to find out if you're eligible, click here.