Woman, 19, shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A woman was shot multiple times, killed Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police say.

At approximately 3:02 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue 
for reports of a shooting; there officers found a 19-year-old female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital, she was pronounced deceased a short time later, according to a release.

Homicide Detectives are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 10:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

