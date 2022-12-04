Woman, 19, shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A woman was shot multiple times, killed Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police say.

At approximately 3:02 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue

for reports of a shooting; there officers found a 19-year-old female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital, she was pronounced deceased a short time later, according to a release.

Homicide Detectives are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.