18-year-old woman shot in the head, killed in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An 18-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed overnight in North Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. Thursday to the 500 block of Turnbridge Road in Govans, where they found the victim shot in a home. She was pronounced dead on the scene police said.

No further information was immediately available in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

The homicide was one of three overnight shootings in Baltimore. Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in Pigtown and another man was shot in the shoulder in Northwest Baltimore, police said.