18-year-old woman arrested in 2022 murder of man in Severn

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An 18-year-old woman was charged in the murder of a man in Severn last August.

Vanae Lewis is facing charges of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Naim Rashid Addison.

Officers responded to the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court for a shooting at 8:40 p.m. on August 22.

That's where they found Addison shot in the driver's seat of a car. 

Police said lifesaving efforts would not revive the victim, and he was pronounced dead at an area hospital. 

First published on March 14, 2023 / 2:38 PM

