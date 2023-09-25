18-year-old found guilty in 2022 murder of Mervo High student, football player Jeremiah Brogden

BALTIMORE - An 18-year-old was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2022 shooting death of Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School student and football player Jeremiah Brogden.

Nizah Daniels will be sentenced on March 11, 2024.

Daniels was also found guilty of several gun violations.

Police said Brodgen was killed just after school dismissal on September 2, 2022, in Northeast Baltimore.

At the close of the first week of classes, a student from a different school showed up at Mervo's campus where a confrontation ensued, according to investigators.

That argument escalated. The teenage student took out a gun and fired it at Brogden several times, police said.

That person fled following the shooting. School Resource Officers caught him in the neighborhood behind the school near the 3600 block of Tivoly Avenue.

Officers and medics tried to save the teen's life, but Brogden died after he was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said.

"It broke my heart, it was somebody I was close to," football player Kahlid Wilkerson said last year.