16-year-old driver arrested for hit-and-run that killed man on scooter in Baltimore

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 16-year-old driver was arrested for striking and killing a 31-year-old man on a scooter and then taking off in Southeast Baltimore, police said.

The man driving an electric scooter was struck around 10 p.m. on Monday in the 3500 block of Pulaski Highway. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver was located a short time later in the 2800 block of Jefferson Street.

He was taken to the Department of Juvenile Services.

