16-year-old arrested for shooting five Edmondson-Westside High students, killing one

BALTIMORE - A teenager has been arrested in last month's shooting of five Edmondson-Westside High School students, in which one of them died.

Deanta Dorsey, 16, was killed in the shooting on January 4 in the parking lot of the Edmondson Village Shopping Center. Two 17-year-old males and two 18-year-old males were injured.

The 16-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, has been charged with first-degree murder. He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Police said the students were outside of the Popeyes, across the street from the high school, during lunch break, when two people started shooting multiple rounds and then took off behind the buildings.

"We have a very tragic incident, five people were shot, one who lost his life, over foolishness and nonsense, and this did not have to happen," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said after the shootings. "We talk about the prevalence of guns. We talk about the willingness to use them, and now we are talking about individuals who are youthful and young being involved in either being a victim of a shooting or pulling that trigger."

Shortly after the shooting, Dorsey's aunt told WJZ a staggering number of bullets struck her nephew.

"I was told he was shot 18 times," his aunt said. "And for my 16-year-old to be shot 18 times and no one to reach out to us, I want answers."

After the shooting, Harrison said police encouraged businesses to not serve students during the school day.

"When can talk with the store owners and managers of the store to make sure they are abiding by what we think needs to happen, by making sure the students of the school are not supposed to be over here and not serving them," Harrison said.

Lawyer Thiru Vignarajah sent WJZ at statement on the arrest:

"The family is relieved that at least one of the individuals responsible for this horrific crime is now in custody and charged with first-degree murder. The fact that Deanta's killer is also 16-years-old only amplifies the tragedy of this unspeakable situation.

Yesterday's arrest brings us one small step closer to getting justice for our beloved Deanta and the four other children victimized in this massing shooting. We will not rest until all of those involved in Deanta's murder are held accountable, and we remain grateful for the continued hard work of the detectives on this case."