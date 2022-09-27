15-year-old boy among three injured in shooting in Northeast Baltimore

15-year-old among three injured in shooting in Northeast Baltimore

15-year-old among three injured in shooting in Northeast Baltimore

15-year-old among three injured in shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A brazen daytime shooting in Northeast Baltimore injured three people on Monday, including a 15-year-old boy.

Police said the three gunshot victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year old is is among 3 people shot in Northeast Baltimore. Police confirm all appear to have non-life threatening injuries. This is the scene from the corner of E. 29th St & Hillen Rd @wjz pic.twitter.com/nwP6qKtFwn — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) September 26, 2022

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1800 block of East 28th Street near Hillen Road; a timeframe when many area schools dismiss for the day.

Officers who responded to the shooting found that the 15-year-old boy had been shot alongside a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old man.

"I said lord, help them. I believe, I didn't just look, I said a prayer for them," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. "That's something people don't do so I did pray for them in Jesus name Amen."

During the investigation, evidence markers trailed from the front yard of a home into the street.

A K9 officer brought his dog to the crime scene and focused in on one specific vehicle parked several feet away from the evidence markers.

Later that day, that vehicle was towed away.

Police, detectives and crime lab technicians then proceeded to spend more than an hour inside one of the rowhomes within the perimeter of the crime scene while other officers searched for surveillance video.

A police dog was taken around part of the sectioned off area of East 29th Street @wjz pic.twitter.com/uQrbI7cLwW — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) September 26, 2022

This is at least the third time this month that a teenager has been injured or killed by gunfire shortly after the dismissal of classes.

The first incident was on Sept. 2 during dismissal at Mergenthaler High School.

On that day, 17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden was gunned down by a student from a different high school in Mervo's parking lot just before 3 p.m.

A 17-year-old teenager was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting. He is being held at a detention center without bond.

The second shooting involving a student occurred across town on Presstman Street on Sept. 7.

Police say that a 15-year-old was injured after a bullet grazed his head only a few hundred feet away from Carver Vocational Technical High School soon after dismissal that Wednesday.

"Get involved with these young people. We can't keep seeing this over and over and over again," Mayor Brandon Scott has previously said to Baltimore's residents.

Anyone with information on the shooting in Northeast Baltimore is asked to call police at (410) 396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.