1.3 million Marylanders drove to Fourth of July destinations rather than fly, AAA reports

BALTIMORE -- Millions of Americans were expected to take to the roads and skies this week to travel for Independence Day. That includes 1.5 million Marylanders heading out for their summer trips.

On Thursday, BWI Thurgood Marshall was calm and quiet with only a few cancellations and delays. Passenger traffic was slow and steady.

Some airline personnel told WJZ the airport was packed on Wednesday as most people headed out of the region.

It was a similar story on the roads with few traffic delays.

A gas station near I-97 in Glen Burnie said Wednesday was extremely busy, but the Fourth of July was slow.

Travelers say they chose to drive or fly Thursday because they thought there would be fewer delays.

"We just thought it would be easier and less crowded at the airport," Linda Stamper, from Bel Air, said before boarding her flight to Fort Lauderdale. "We planned good because when we walked in, we said, 'Gosh there's nobody here'. We're going to be to Florida by 5:15 so we will have a picnic, drink some wine and watch the fireworks."

Nationwide, TSA says this has been one of the busiest travel weeks on record.

The agency screened nearly 3 million people on Wednesday and more than 19 million passengers since last week. Earlier this week, officials from TSA were at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport discussing the busy week.

"We are going to be extremely busy for the summer. We are seeing record numbers for the summer," said Christopher Murgia, deputy federal security director for TSA.

TSA said people began flying to their Independence Day destinations last Thursday and will return early next week, marking a busy 12-day span for airports.

Last week, the Alexander family flew from Los Angeles to Maryland to visit family for the week. They traveled home on July 4 to avoid delays after the holiday.

"The planes are a lot fuller, and it's been busier. Thankfully, we aren't flying tomorrow we know that's a busy day so flying on the Fourth helps," Neil Alexander said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says 1.3 Marylanders drove to their holiday destination instead of flying.

For the first time in the travel company's history, it issued a nine-day travel period for the holiday because, after the COVID-19 pandemic, people have greater flexibility to extend their trips.

Some tourists who drove to our region began their long drives home, including Justin Martinez, who drove to Maryland from Houston, Texas.

"We just wanted right away to get a head start to get there early. I think it's going to be alright. It's not that busy right now," Martinez told WJZ.

Tips for travelers heading back home next week include getting to the airport early, building in extra time for traffic on the roads and packing your patience.

"Unfortunately, I have to come home on Sunday, and I hear that's going to be a really bad day to travel," said Kim Snyder, from Bel Air.

Many people are expected to begin traveling back home this weekend.

If you're flying, TSA says make sure to get to the airport early, especially if you're traveling during peak times in the morning or early evening.

TSA says the busiest times include 4 a.m. and a.m. and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

If you're driving home over the weekend, the Maryland State Police says there will be extra patrols on the roads, checking for aggressive, distracted, or drunk driving.