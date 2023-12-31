Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens host Miami Dolphins for New Year's Eve showdown

Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens host Miami Dolphins for New Year's Eve showdownget the free app
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens will host the Miami Dolphins for a New Year's Eve showdown.
The Ravens lead the all-time series against the Miami Dolphins 10-8, including a 2-0 record in the playoffs.
In their last encounter, Miami made a stunning comeback, defeating Baltimore 42-38.
With both teams already in the playoffs, today's game has high stakes. The Ravens aim to clinch the AFC North for the first time since 2019 and secure the No. 1 playoff seed, while the Dolphins are vying for the AFC East title and could overtake the top seed.
The question remains: will the Ravens capture the AFC North title?
Lamar Jackson ignites Ravens with 20-yard touchdown pass
Lamar Jackson gets the Ravens on the board with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Justice Hill. Baltimore's 7-play, 75 yard touchdown drive ties the game 7-7.
Bateman's catch called back
WR Rashod Bateman's catch is called back after the referees say he didn't control the football going to the ground.
Lamar Jackson hits Rashod Bateman for a big 32-yard gain
Dolphins drive 75 yds on 8 plays to open game w TD & 7-0 lead
Tua Tagovailoa hits Cedrick Wilson, Jr. for an 8-yard touchdown. The Dolphins jump out to a 7-0 lead.
Alec Ingold takes the pass for 18 yards
Another big gain for Miami, Alec Ingold takes the pass for 18 yards. Dolphins getting close to the red zone.
Tua Tagovailoa's short pass to De'von Achane goes for 22 yards
Tua Tagovailoa's short pass to De'von Achane goes for 22 yards.