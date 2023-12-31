Watch CBS News

Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens host Miami Dolphins for New Year's Eve showdown

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens will host the Miami Dolphins for a New Year's Eve showdown. 

The Ravens lead the all-time series against the Miami Dolphins 10-8, including a 2-0 record in the playoffs. 

In their last encounter, Miami made a stunning comeback, defeating Baltimore 42-38. 

With both teams already in the playoffs, today's game has high stakes. The Ravens aim to clinch the AFC North for the first time since 2019 and secure the No. 1 playoff seed, while the Dolphins are vying for the AFC East title and could overtake the top seed. 

The question remains: will the Ravens capture the AFC North title?

Lamar Jackson ignites Ravens with 20-yard touchdown pass

Lamar Jackson gets the Ravens on the board with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Justice Hill. Baltimore's 7-play, 75 yard touchdown drive ties the game 7-7. 

Bateman's catch called back

WR Rashod Bateman's catch is called back after the referees say he didn't control the football going to the ground.

Lamar Jackson hits Rashod Bateman for a big 32-yard gain

Lamar Jackson hits Rashod Bateman for a big 32-yard gain 

Dolphins drive 75 yds on 8 plays to open game w TD & 7-0 lead

Tua Tagovailoa hits Cedrick Wilson, Jr. for an 8-yard touchdown. The Dolphins jump out to a 7-0 lead.

Alec Ingold takes the pass for 18 yards

Another big gain for Miami, Alec Ingold takes the pass for 18 yards. Dolphins getting close to the red zone. 

Tua Tagovailoa's short pass to De'von Achane goes for 22 yards

Tua Tagovailoa's short pass to De'von  Achane goes for 22 yards. 

Christian Olaniran
Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

