Ravens Kyle Hamilton, Kevin Zeitler, Brandon Stephens inactive for Sunday vs. Dolphins
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have several inactive players for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Safety Kyle Hamilton is out due to a knee injury after last Monday's victory against the San Francisco 49ers.
Cornerback Brandon Stephens is out due to an ankle injury, and did not practice Friday.
Guard Kevin Zeitler won't play due to a knee injury.
