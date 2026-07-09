West Atlanta's Health Soul Fest ATL to provide free screenings, dental care Saturday A new community wellness festival is coming to Atlanta this weekend. Health Soul Fest ATL will offer free health screenings, affordable dental care and community resources while promoting mental, physical and spiritual wellness. The event will also honor civil rights leaders the Rev. Eric Terrell and Dorothy Bolden for their contributions to West Atlanta. Health Soul Fest ATL takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Maddox Park on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.