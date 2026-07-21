Turn trash into cosplay treasures at this free Georgia workshop What if cardboard, fabric scraps and other discarded materials could become your next cosplay masterpiece? Scrap Lanta is hosting a free Creative Reuse Cosplay Workshop at the Jonesboro Library, where participants can learn how to transform everyday leftovers into original costumes. Organizers say the event encourages creativity while keeping reusable materials out of landfills, proving you don't need a big budget to bring your favorite characters to life.