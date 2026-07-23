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Trending now: OpenAI data centers, Sen. Warnock redistricting investigation & murder suspect wanted

The search continues for a 38-year-old South Florida fugitive in Georgia who is accused of murder; a Conyers police supervisor is accused of misusing Flock cameras as surveillance tech abuse cases continue to be exposed in Georgia; Sen. Raphael Warnock is calling for an investigation into states that moved to overturn majority Black districts after Lousiana v. Caillais; Open AI says it's data centers will not drive electric bill costs up. Download the CBS News app to stay on top of trending stories.
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