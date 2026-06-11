Sports with Sam: Dream fall to Liberty, high school football heats up, & World Cup action in Atlanta Sam breaks down a packed week in sports! The Atlanta Dream battled hard but fell to the New York Liberty in a high-scoring WNBA showdown. Get highlights and key stats from the game, plus a look ahead as the Dream take on expansion team Toronto Temple—co-owned by Serena Williams. We also go inside Georgia Tech’s Cookie Kill Dave Hunter 7-on-7 Classic, where over 100 high school football teams kicked off their preseason under the hot sun. Plus: World Cup action comes to Atlanta, the Falcons make a trade for lineman Wanya Morris, and NASCAR’s stars inspire the next generation of drivers.