Major weekend traffic detours off I-285 in Cobb County, GDOT shut down for $370M rebuild The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has closed both directions of I-285 on Atlanta’s west side this weekend for a massive reconstruction project, causing major traffic backups and detours from South Atlanta Road to East Paces Ferry. Officials urge drivers to plan alternate routes or stay home as crews work around the clock, with closures expected through 5 a.m. Monday and more disruptions ahead until the project wraps in 2028. This story previously aired Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.