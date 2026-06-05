Major I-285 shutdown returns this weekend as GDOT speeds up Atlanta road project All lanes of I-285 between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road will close from Friday night through Monday morning as crews continue a major reconstruction project on Atlanta's west side. While the repeated shutdowns have frustrated drivers, GDOT says the strategy is helping cut the project timeline from six years to three years, saving time and taxpayer money. Here's what drivers need to know about the closure, detours and expected delays.