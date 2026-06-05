I-285 closure in Atlanta could keep customers away this weekend, businesses say All lanes of I-285 between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road will close from Friday night through Monday morning as GDOT continues its $200 million reconstruction project. While officials say the work will speed up long-term improvements, some Atlanta business owners say the last closure led to major drops in customers and thousands of dollars in lost revenue. Here's what drivers and businesses can expect this weekend.