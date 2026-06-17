Georgia lawmakers return for special session on congressional redistricting Georgia lawmakers are back at the State Capitol for a special session called by Gov. Brian Kemp, where congressional redistricting is expected to take center stage. The discussion follows an April U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could pave the way for changes to Georgia's congressional, state House and state Senate maps. State Rep. Michelle Au reflects on how the state's last redistricting process affected her district as lawmakers prepare to debate potential changes that could impact future elections.